Mo Marable Tapped to Direct “None of the Above” Pilot for Freeform

Mo Marable has been tapped to direct the pilot for None of the Above, a new comedy series for Freeform. The project hails from Black-ish’s consulting producer Kenny Smith and focuses on two college students who don’t conform to expectations.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting None of the Above for Disney’s Freeform network.

for Disney’s Freeform network. Marable recently directed Hulu’s upcoming comedy series, Woke and his other credits include Brockmire, Lodge 49, The Last O.G and Insecure.

and his other credits include and This past spring, Freeform picked up the pilot Black-ish producer Kenny Smith as part of his overall deal at ABC Studios.

producer Kenny Smith as part of his overall deal at ABC Studios. None of the Above was originally developed at Tornante TV under the direction of Lauren Carrao who was Co-President at the company. Carrao, who now serves as EVP Original Programming and Development, optioned the script to the network which has been redeveloped to fit the Freeform brand.

was originally developed at Tornante TV under the direction of Lauren Carrao who was Co-President at the company. Carrao, who now serves as EVP Original Programming and Development, optioned the script to the network which has been redeveloped to fit the Freeform brand. None of the Above is the first pilot order for 2020. Earlier this year, the network announced a full season order of thriller Cruel Summer starring Olivia Holt; and picked up a limited series comedy Love in the Time of Corona which is slated for an August debut.

About None of the Above:

“The series is about two friends post-college who find their transition into the “real” world messy because they don’t quite conform to expectations. Cannon’s a Black guy who loves things like indie-folk and foreign films, just as much as he loves hip-hop and both Michael Jordans. Valencia’s a devout Christian with a budding career guiding children in the school system and is also a big fan of premarital sex, curse words and marijuana. The show tackles issues such as race, identity and sexual politics, as these two best friends lean on each other to stay true to who they are … or who they’ll eventually become.”

