Freeform Sets Cast for Limited Scripted Comedy Series “Love in the Time of Corona”

by | Jun 29, 2020 1:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Today, Freeform announced the cast of the previously announced limited scripted comedy series, Love in the Time of Corona.

  • The cast of the upcoming series includes:
    • Tony and GRAMMY Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
    • Nicolette Robinson (The Affair)
    • Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why)
    • Rainey Qualley (Mad Men)
    • Gil Bellows (Patriot)
    • Rya Kihlstedt (One Mississippi)
    • Ava Bellows (This Too Shall Pass)
    • L. Scott Caldwell (Lost)
  • The series, from executive producers Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Christine Sacani (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger, begins production in Los Angeles today.
  • Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the talents’ actual homes, this four-part limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine.
  • Real-life couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, who also serve as executive producers on the project, portray James and Sade, a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives: He has a busy career that keeps him on the road, and she is at home raising their daughter.
  • Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to reevaluate their relationship and their priorities.
  • Tommy Dorfman stars as Oscar, a successful nonbinary stylist, and Rainey Qualley stars as Elle, an aspiring singer-songwriter.
  • With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar’s latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle’s neighborly crush starts to blossom.
  • Gil Bellows plays Paul, Bellows’ real-life wife Rya Kihlstedt will portray Sarah, and their daughter Ava Bellows plays Sophie.
  • After quietly separating months earlier, Paul and Sarah reluctantly decide to quarantine together when their sweet yet intense daughter, Sophie, returns home from college.
  • But when Sophie’s high school sweetheart suddenly breaks up with her, Paul and Sarah struggle to continue their “happy couple” ruse for their daughter’s sake.
  • L. Scott Caldwell plays Nanda, a headstrong woman determined to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Charles.
  • Played by guest star Charlie Robinson, Charles is unable to come home from a rehab facility when COVID-19 causes them to go into lockdown.
  • Love in the Time of Corona will premiere in August.
 
 
