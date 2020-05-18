Freeform Casts Olivia Holt in Retitled Thriller Series “Cruel Summer”

Freeform’s upcoming thriller series Last Summer has had two major changes, the show will now be called Cruel Summer, and one of the lead characters has been recast with the role going to Olivia Holt.

What’s happening:

Deadline Cruel Summer.

Olivia Holt has been cast as Kate who was played by Mika Abdalla in the pilot.

Additionally, the “unconventional thriller” has been renamed since its series pick-up in January

During this year’s Television Critics Association tour, Freeform announced they were committing to a season for Last Summer— a show that follows two teenage girls and the dramatic changes that take place in their lives over the course of three summers.

About Cruel Summer:

“ Cruel Summer takes place over three summers — 1993-95 — in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate (Holt), is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America.”

Creative team:

The series hails from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean Productions, and eOne.

The pilot for Cruel Summer was written/executive produced by: Bert V. Royal

was written/executive produced by: Directed/executive produced by: Max Winkler

The series is executive produced by: Royal Biel Purple



The series stars: