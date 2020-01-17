Freeform Orders Teen Thriller “Last Summer” to Series

During today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced they’ve ordered the drama Last Summer to series.

to series. The show hails from Entertainment One (eOne) and executive producers Bert V. Royal ( Easy A, Recovery Road ), with Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ( The Sinner, Limetown ).

), with Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ( ). The pilot is executive produced and directed by Max Winkler (Jungleland, Flower).

About the series:

is an unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers—‘93, ‘94, ‘95—in a small Texas town when a beautiful and popular teen, Kate, goes missing and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America.” Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.

The series stars:

Chiara Aurelia ( Tell Me Your Secrets )

) Mika Abdalla ( Project Mc2 )

) Michael Landes ( The Liberator )

) Froy Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf )

) Harley Quinn Smith ( Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood )

) Allius Barnes ( Unbelievable )

) Blake Lee ( Fam )

) Nathaniel Ashton ( Mr. Mercedes)

Brooklyn Sudano (Taken)

