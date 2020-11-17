Hulu Renews Comedy “Woke” for a Second Season

If semi-animated live-action comedies are your thing, the news of a second season of Hulu’s Woke will be music to your ears. The streaming platform announced the renewal of Keith Knight and Marshall Todd’s series earlier today.

What’s Happening:

for a second season. The live-action/animated hybrid comedy series is inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight. Just like the premiere season, the second season of Woke will consist of eight episodes.

The comedy is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC

Woke debuted on Hulu on September 9th.

Series Synopsis:

“Starring Lamorne Morris, Woke takes an absurdist look at identity and culture through the lens of Keef – a Black cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success, when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame to everything he’s already built.”

The series stars:

Lamorne Morris

T. Murph

Blake Anderson

Guest stars include:

Sasheer Zamata

Rose McIver

Creative Team:

Woke was developed by: Marshall Todd Keith Knight

was developed by: Executive produced by: Marshall Todd Keith Knight Jay Dyer Maurice “Mo” Marable Aeysha Carr Richie Schwartz John Will Will Gluck Eric Christian Olsen Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot



Other Unique Hulu Originals:

