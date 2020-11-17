Hulu Renews Comedy “Woke” for a Second Season

If semi-animated live-action comedies are your thing, the news of a second season of Hulu’s Woke will be music to your ears. The streaming platform announced the renewal of Keith Knight and Marshall Todd’s series earlier today.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced the renewal of Woke for a second season. The live-action/animated hybrid comedy series is inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight.
- Just like the premiere season, the second season of Woke will consist of eight episodes.
- The comedy is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.
- Woke debuted on Hulu on September 9th.
Series Synopsis:
- “Starring Lamorne Morris, Woke takes an absurdist look at identity and culture through the lens of Keef – a Black cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success, when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame to everything he’s already built.”
The series stars:
- Lamorne Morris
- T. Murph
- Blake Anderson
Guest stars include:
- Sasheer Zamata
- Rose McIver
Creative Team:
- Woke was developed by:
- Marshall Todd
- Keith Knight
- Executive produced by:
- Marshall Todd
- Keith Knight
- Jay Dyer
- Maurice “Mo” Marable
- Aeysha Carr
- Richie Schwartz
- John Will
- Will Gluck
- Eric Christian Olsen
- Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot
Other Unique Hulu Originals:
- Audiences who love Woke will enjoy these other elevating powerful and relevant stories about the human experience from breakthrough creators and talent:
- Ramy
- Shrill
- Pen15
- Upcoming series Love, Beth starring Amy Schumer