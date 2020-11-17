Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Releases First Images from Top Floor of The Swan Reserve

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has released the first images taken from the top floor of the upcoming newest addition to the resort, The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.

The 14-story hotel currently under construction is scheduled to open summer 2021 with 349 guest rooms.

The hotel’s top floor will be a glamorous event space with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing an experience like no other.

Boasting breathtaking views of the Swan and Dolphin as well as two incredible Walt Disney World theme parks, EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Once completed, The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will provide a deluxe, yet tranquil oasis situated in the middle of the magic of Disney’s theme parks and attractions.

Among the 349 guest rooms are two presidential suites and 149 spacious suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and perfect for families of 6-8.

The hotel will offer its own signature restaurant and bar, lobby lounge, grab-and-go market, health club and pool.

Including the top floor event space, The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will feature 22,000 square feet of function space, making it an ideal option for weddings and small to midsize groups with additional space for larger groups at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin available within a short walk.

ICYMI – More from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin:

This year, Santa will bring the North Pole experience to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort with a new Santa’s Village themed area for guests to enjoy