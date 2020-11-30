EPSN to Air New 30 for 30 Documentary “The Infinite Race” on December 15

ESPN’s 30 for 30 Documentary series will focus on the indigenous Mexican community of Tarahumara and its famed athletes who sparked the worldwide barefoot running craze. The Infinite Race will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in December.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will debut the next installment in the 30 for 30 series, The Infinite Race , on December 15th.

, on December 15th. The film has screened as part of many film festivals, including: DocLands Documentary Film Festival Full Frame Documentary Film Festival International Documentary Film Festival of Mexico City San Francisco DocFest

30 for 30 series recently nominated for an IDA Documentary Award for best curated series.

The Infinite Race is the sixth film to be released as part of the 30 for 30 series this year, following a slate that included Vick , LANCE and Be Water .

About The Infinite Race:

“Directed by Bernardo Ruiz (Harvest Season, Reportero), the documentary explores the story of the Tarahumara, an indigenous community in Mexico, famed for their legendary running ability, and their preference for running barefoot, who inspired an ultrarunning craze across the world, and what’s happened as their homes and communities were ravaged by drug cartels and violence.”

What They’re Saying: