Photo Update: Tron Lightcycle / Run Construction Progress 11/30/2020

Greetings Programs! We were at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World earlier and were able to grab a few pics of the progress on the upcoming TRON Lightcycle / Run. Work still continues on the attraction, most noticeably on the exterior canopy that will cover the exterior portion of the track.

What’s Happening:

Construction continues on the highly anticipated North American debut of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

We were in the Storybook Circus area of the park and caught some glimpses of the ride track and show building that will house the bulk of the coaster experience.

As we look at the progress from this vantage point you can see that more of the canopy that will cover the exterior track is taking shape. New structure and pylons that almost look like additional coaster tracks are actually for this canopy.

In previous updates we noted that the coaster track is covered and wrapped but in these shots you can see in portions of the track that is no longer the case. It is unclear if there is a reason for that or if the wrapping has succumbed to the Florida elements.

When the attraction opens, guests will be able to climb aboard their own Lightcycle and hold on as they are swept into the computer world of TRON, beginning a race that will be unlike any other.

You can also see in the picture below where the track for the Walt Disney World Railroad once stood (just in front of the billboard), as that attraction will also be modified due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is reported to be nearly identical to the coaster that debuted in Shanghai Disneyland

No official opening date has been announced for Tron Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, and a recent update

End of Line.