“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Vinyl Soundtrack from Mondo Available for Pre-Order

by | Dec 9, 2020 2:40 PM Pacific Time

Miles Morales has swung back into the gaming world last month when Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales became available for PlayStation 4 and 5. Now, you can celebrate the soundtrack for the new game by pre-ordering this new vinyl set from Mondo.

  • This two-disc set features all 19 tracks of John Paesano’s original score for the new game.
  • The set is available with color vinyl, with the black-and-red and purple-and-green designs seend above, as well as black vinyl.
  • You can pre-order the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales vinyl soundtrack 2XLP from Mondo here for $35.
  • The soundtrack is expected to ship in February 2021.

About the soundtrack:

  • Picking up where the previous game left off, MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES puts you in the web-slinging hands of the titular character, taking on a mysterious group of rebels known as The Underground, who are going toe-to-toe with a mysterious energy company who seemingly nefarious aims for Harlem, our hero's hometown.
  • John Paesano is no stranger to Marvel's most famous New York heroes, having composed the score for the previous game Marvel's Spider-Man (not to mention the late, great television series Marvel's Daredevil and Marvel's The Defenders), and his work on this chapter is nothing short of spectacular. Taking elements of his previous score and plussing them, incorporating elements of trap beats and drum machine to give the symphonic score a hip-hop rhythm section.

More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:

  • The three new original songs featured in the soundtrack include:
    • "I'm Ready" by Jaden Smith
    • “Where We Come From” by Lecrae
    • “This is My Time” by Lecrae
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is developed by Insomniac Games and launched for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 systems on November 12.
  • Paesano recorded the score at Ocean Way Studios and AIR Studios, with production and remixing by Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da.
  • Marvel shared a new extended gameplay video last week, featuring a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.
  • Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
  • Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now. You can order the game here.
 
 
