Kang the Conqueror, Gorr the God Butcher and America Chavez Coming to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios President Keving Feige shared a slew of exciting announcements during today’s Disney Investors Day presentation. Among the announcements was a handful of very exciting castings that will bring some fan-favorite characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first bit of casting news involves Christian Bale’s involvement in the upcoming fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder .

We learned of Bale's potential casting

Gorr is an alien on a mission to rid the world of gods and made his Marvel Comics debut in “Thor: God of Thunder #2” in 2012.

The second casting, and perhaps the most exciting, involves the newly announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

Jonathan Majors was reportedly cast in the film

Kang is a time-travleer and a classic Avengers villain who made his comics debut all the way back in “Avengers #8” in 1964.