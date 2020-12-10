Kang the Conqueror, Gorr the God Butcher and America Chavez Coming to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios President Keving Feige shared a slew of exciting announcements during today’s Disney Investors Day presentation. Among the announcements was a handful of very exciting castings that will bring some fan-favorite characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- The first bit of casting news involves Christian Bale’s involvement in the upcoming fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.
- We learned of Bale’s potential casting back in January, but now we know he will play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.
- Gorr is an alien on a mission to rid the world of gods and made his Marvel Comics debut in “Thor: God of Thunder #2” in 2012.
- The second casting, and perhaps the most exciting, involves the newly announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- Jonathan Majors was reportedly cast in the film back in September, but now we know he will be playing Kang the Conqueror.
- Kang is a time-travleer and a classic Avengers villain who made his comics debut all the way back in “Avengers #8” in 1964.
- And finally, we learned of another exciting character coming into the MCU through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Xochitl joined the cast of the film in October and now we know she will be portraying America Chavez.
- Chavez is a popular young character who has been a member of the Young Avengers and plays a big role in the Marvel Rising series.
- Chavez made her comics debut back in “Vengeance #1” in 2011.
