Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” Has a New Extended Sneak Peek

The Walt Disney Company had an impressive showing at the Investor Day, but we aren’t done yet. Disney and Pixar’s Soul was just given an extended sneak peek two weeks before its exclusive release on Disney+ on December 25th. Let’s check it out.

In the clip titled “Joe Teaches Class,” Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), is struggling with the students when all of a sudden Connie, one of the classmates, inspires Joe to tell a story of how he got into music.

More about Soul:

Disney and Pixar’s Soul comes exclusively to Disney+ December 25th.