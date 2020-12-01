“Soul” Funko Pop! Figures, Jewelry and More Arrive on shopDisney

We’re just 24 days away from the Disney+ debut of Pixar’s new film Soul. To get audiences in the mood for the upcoming story, shopDisney has introduced more merchandise featuring the film’s characters. From collectible Funko Pop! figures to fashionable shirts for the family, these new additions include Joe Garder, the cat Mr. Mittens, and the chatty being named 22.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Soul Merchandise on shopDisney

We’ve already seen the first wave of merchandise that included novelizations of the film and a series of shirts. Then fans were introduced to the blue-light blocking glasses from Privé Revaux, and now Disney is giving us even more accessories and attire to celebrate the film.

Funko Pop!

Plush and Bean Bag Characters

Jewelry

Shirts

Adult Styles

Kids Styles

Soul arrives on Disney+ on December 25th. Check out Alex’s review of the film and interview with the movie’s animators!