Merchandise Inspired by Pixar’s “Soul” Makes its Way to shopDisney

In less than two months, Pixar’s newest film, Soul will make its debut on Disney+ come to homes of fans all around the world on Christmas Day. If you’ve been excited about the upcoming film, this news will be music to your ears. In preparation for the holiday release, shopDisney has just added a delightful collection of merchandise for the whole family!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Books

Whether you’re looking to learn more about the artistry behind the film, or you’re introducing your children to the story, shopDisney has books that will entertain and delight fans of all ages. There’s even a journal so you can write down what’s impacting your own soul.

T-Shirts

Soul tells the story of music teacher Joe Gardner and his love for the soothing, rhythmic sounds of jazz. Vibrant, colorful, and bold, these shirts draw on the energy of the musical genre to give fans some truly artistic attire.

And for the kiddos, shopDisney has these fun tees featuring the chatty 22, a character Joe meets when he travels to The Great Before.

Soul arrives on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. The film will premiere in theaters in select markets where Disney+ is not yet available.