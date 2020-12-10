Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” Plush Happy Meal Toys Coming Soon to McDonald’s

Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to Disney+ later this month, but characters from the film will also soon be found at McDonald’s. The next set of Happy Meal Toys will be dedicated to the upcoming movie.

While we don’t know exactly when they’ll be available, Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to participating McDonald’s locations.

will be coming to participating McDonald’s locations. Each of these six hangable plush toys features a different character from the film.

The list of Soul McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Joe Gardner

Newb

Terry

Moonwind Stardancer

22

Mr. Mittens

Disney-Pixar’s Soul is set to premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day.