Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” Plush Happy Meal Toys Coming Soon to McDonald’s

Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to Disney+ later this month, but characters from the film will also soon be found at McDonald’s. The next set of Happy Meal Toys will be dedicated to the upcoming movie.
- While we don’t know exactly when they’ll be available, Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these six hangable plush toys features a different character from the film.
- The Joe Gardner hangable plush was also featured in the Pixar collection of toys McDonald’s offered back in July.
The list of Soul McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Joe Gardner
- Newb
- Terry
- Moonwind Stardancer
- 22
- Mr. Mittens
Other Recent Disney Happy Meal Toy Collections:
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Marvel Studios
- Onward
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Frozen II
- Throwback toys (including Sorcerer Mickey and 101 Dalmations)
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- Avengers: Endgame
Disney-Pixar’s Soul is set to premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day.