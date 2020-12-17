Mary Poppins is Flying Back to the West End in May 2021 When Performances Resume at the Prince Edward Theatre

Theater fans in the United Kingdom will be able to experience the magic of Disney Theatrical and Cameron Mackintosh’s award-winning musical Mary Poppins again beginning in May 2021, with tickets going on sale on December 20th.
What’s Happening:
- The “Practically Perfect” nanny is flying back onto the West End in May 2021 when performances resume of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre.
- The London revival debuted on October 23rd, 2019, and had to suspend performances on March 17th, 2020.
- Before the shutdown, a new live cast recording was created, which was released digitally in November. It features the cast of this revival, all of whom are expected to return in May 2021.
- Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Sunday, December 20th.
- The stage adaptation of Mary Poppins combines the classic Sherman Brothers songs from the Disney film with a story that adheres closer to P.L. Travers’ books, featuring new songs and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
- Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp play Mary Poppins and Bert in this production.
- Also coming to the UK in 2021 is a stage musical adaptation of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.