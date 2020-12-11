“Bedknobs and Broomsticks” Stage Musical Coming to UK in 2021

Disney Theatrical Productions and Michael Harrison are launching a stage musical version of Bedknobs and Broomsticks in the UK, with tickets available now for the tour starting August 2021.
- Disney’s live-action/animated musical hybrid Bedknobs and Broomsticks is coming to the stage in the United Kingdom in 2021.
- Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions in collaboration with Michael Harrison, this new stage adaptation combines the classic Sherman Brothers songs like “The Age of Not Believing” and “The Beautiful Briny.”
- New songs and modified lyrics are being provided by Neil Bartram, who’s past work has included a musical adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes and the score for Disney’s licensed stage adaptation of Shakespeare in Love.
- The tour is scheduled to last from August 2021 through January 2022.
- Unlike the film, which follows the story of apprentice witch Aiglentine Price, the musical will introduce her to the audience through the three Rawlins children.
- Directors Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison are currently hard at work on the production, which will feature on stage illusions to bring the story’s magical moments to life.
- Click here to visit the official website, which also includes tour dates and links to purchase tickets.