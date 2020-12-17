“Soul” Special Edition Key Available Now Through Disney Movie Insiders, Coming Soon to shopDisney

Disney’s latest Collectible Key is themed to Pixar’s Soul, and will be coming soon to shopDisney, but for Disney Movie Insiders with some points to spare, the special edition Key can be claimed right now!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fans who’ve been collecting Disney’s Limited Release Collectible Keys are always excited to learn of the next item to join the series.

Just last week, shopDisney started selling the “From Our Family to Yours” Key

Up next, is Disney and Pixar’s Soul Key based on the all new animated film coming to Disney+ December 25th

Key based on the all new animated film coming to If you’re a Disney Movies Insider, the Key is available now through the Disney Movie Insiders website

Additionally, the Soul Key will be released on shopDisney

Key will be shopDisney hasn’t revealed pricing yet, although past Special Edition Keys sold for $12.99 each.

About the Soul Key:

The Disney store "D" is beautifully integrated with the piano key art from Soul with "teeth" featuring the iconic Pixar lamp and ball and is frosted in silvery glitter.

with "teeth" featuring the iconic Pixar lamp and ball and is frosted in silvery glitter. This release was created especially for the Disney Store and shopDisney.com and comes on illustrated Soul card

card The Key is approximately 6" long.

Constructed in plastic.

Ages 3+.

Track Your Collection:

Keep record of the Collectible Keys you own with shopDisney’s handy PDF guide to their most recent Key releases

Other Disney Collectible Keys: