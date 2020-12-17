“Soul” Special Edition Key Available Now Through Disney Movie Insiders, Coming Soon to shopDisney

by | Dec 17, 2020 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Disney’s latest Collectible Key is themed to Pixar’s Soul, and will be coming soon to shopDisney, but for Disney Movie Insiders with some points to spare, the special edition Key can be claimed right now!

What’s Happening:

  • Fans who’ve been collecting Disney’s Limited Release Collectible Keys are always excited to learn of the next item to join the series.
  • Just last week, shopDisney started selling the “From Our Family to Yours” Key that was inspired by the Christmas short of the same name.
  • Up next, is Disney and Pixar’s Soul Key based on the all new animated film coming to Disney+ on December 25th.
  • If you’re a Disney Movies Insider, the Key is available now through the Disney Movie Insiders website for 650 Points. Guests will need to have an active account to be able to claim this collectible, and it’s limited to 1 Key per account.
  • Additionally, the Soul Key will be released on shopDisney at 7am PT on December 31st.
  • shopDisney hasn’t revealed pricing yet, although past Special Edition Keys sold for $12.99 each.

About the Soul Key:

  • The Disney store "D" is beautifully integrated with the piano key art from Soul with "teeth" featuring the iconic Pixar lamp and ball and is frosted in silvery glitter.
  • This release was created especially for the Disney Store and shopDisney.com and comes on illustrated Soul card
  • The Key is approximately 6" long.
  • Constructed in plastic.
  • Ages 3+.

Track Your Collection:

Other Disney Collectible Keys:

  • Back in October, the Disney Studio Key Set made its way to shopDisney and the Disney Store. This four item collection features keys celebrating:
    • Walt Disney Animation Studios
    • Pixar
    • Lucasfilm
    • Marvel Studios
  • Last month, a Key and Pin featuring The Child from Disney+’s The Mandalorian made its debut and both items are currently available on shopDisney!
