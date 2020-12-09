“From Our Family to Yours” Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney on December 12

By now, most Disney fans have seen the heartwarming, tear-jerking Disney Christmas Advert that features a Filipino grandmother and granddaughter, and a very special Mickey Mouse plush. shopDisney is currently selling a replica of the Mickey plush, and will soon be introducing a themed Collectible Key to match!

Starting on Saturday, December 12, 2020, shopDisney will release a Collectible Key inspired by the “From Our Family to Yours” short that debuted last month.

The back end of the key features Disney’s signature “D” in a dark teal covered with colorful star lanterns. The middle of the key includes a smiling Mickey Mouse head on a white background surrounded by more lanterns. Finally the front end is also teal with lanterns and includes a sparkly white castle to represent the key’s ridges or teeth.

It’s unclear if this will be a standalone item or a free item with minimum purchase.



Back in October, shopDisney released two keys at the same time Black Widow Key was available for $12.99 on its own, while guests could scoop up the Frozen Key for free with a qualifying $25 purchase.

Additionally, it's unknown if the Key will be available at Disney store locations. In the past, limited quantities of the Keys have been offered both online and in store.

Fans can purchase the “From Our Family to Yours” Collectible Key on shopDisney on December 12th at 7am PT.

Keep record of the Collectible Keys you own with shopDisney’s handy PDF guide to their most recent Key releases

Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush:

In the short film created for the 2020 Christmas season, a young girl receives a Mickey Mouse plush from her father in the 1940s. Mickey is her longtime companion and she eventually shares him with her granddaughter decades later.

Right now, guests can purchase a Mickey plush like the one in the short on shopDisney.

For every Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush sold through January 31, 2021, shopDisney will donate 25% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes!

