“From Our Family to Yours” Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney on December 12

by | Dec 9, 2020 12:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

By now, most Disney fans have seen the heartwarming, tear-jerking Disney Christmas Advert that features a Filipino grandmother and granddaughter, and a very special Mickey Mouse plush. shopDisney is currently selling a replica of the Mickey plush, and will soon be introducing a themed Collectible Key to match!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Starting on Saturday, December 12, 2020, shopDisney will release a Collectible Key inspired by the “From Our Family to Yours” short that debuted last month.

  • The back end of the key features Disney’s signature “D” in a dark teal covered with colorful star lanterns. The middle of the key includes a smiling Mickey Mouse head on a white background surrounded by more lanterns. Finally the front end is also teal with lanterns and includes a sparkly white castle to represent the key’s ridges or teeth.
  • It’s unclear if this will be a standalone item or a free item with minimum purchase.
  •  
  • Back in October, shopDisney released two keys at the same time. The Black Widow Key was available for $12.99 on its own, while guests could scoop up the Frozen Key for free with a qualifying $25 purchase.
  • Additionally, it’s unknown if the Key will be available at Disney store locations. In the past, limited quantities of the Keys have been offered both online and in store.
  • Fans can purchase the “From Our Family to Yours” Collectible Key on shopDisney on December 12th at 7am PT.
  • Keep record of the Collectible Keys you own with shopDisney’s handy PDF guide to their most recent Key releases.

Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush:

  • In the short film created for the 2020 Christmas season, a young girl receives a Mickey Mouse plush from her father in the 1940s. Mickey is her longtime companion and she eventually shares him with her granddaughter decades later.
  • Right now, guests can purchase a Mickey plush like the one in the short on shopDisney.

Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush – 18” | shopDisney

  • For every Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush sold through January 31, 2021, shopDisney will donate 25% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes!

More Holiday Fun

More Make-A-Wish:

  • The latest episode in Disney’s webseries The Wish Effect focuses on Tali, a 12-year-old lover of the outdoors, who wished for a Disney-themed camper so she could take road trips with her family.
  • If you’re looking for a cute gift to give to other Disney fans, check out the news Wishables series: The Magic Carpets of Aladdin. Plus Disney is donating 100% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish!
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed