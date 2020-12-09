“From Our Family to Yours” Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney on December 12

By now, most Disney fans have seen the heartwarming, tear-jerking Disney Christmas Advert that features a Filipino grandmother and granddaughter, and a very special Mickey Mouse plush. shopDisney is currently selling a replica of the Mickey plush, and will soon be introducing a themed Collectible Key to match!
What’s Happening:
- Starting on Saturday, December 12, 2020, shopDisney will release a Collectible Key inspired by the “From Our Family to Yours” short that debuted last month.
- The back end of the key features Disney’s signature “D” in a dark teal covered with colorful star lanterns. The middle of the key includes a smiling Mickey Mouse head on a white background surrounded by more lanterns. Finally the front end is also teal with lanterns and includes a sparkly white castle to represent the key’s ridges or teeth.
- It’s unclear if this will be a standalone item or a free item with minimum purchase.
- Back in October, shopDisney released two keys at the same time. The Black Widow Key was available for $12.99 on its own, while guests could scoop up the Frozen Key for free with a qualifying $25 purchase.
- Additionally, it’s unknown if the Key will be available at Disney store locations. In the past, limited quantities of the Keys have been offered both online and in store.
- Fans can purchase the “From Our Family to Yours” Collectible Key on shopDisney on December 12th at 7am PT.
- Keep record of the Collectible Keys you own with shopDisney’s handy PDF guide to their most recent Key releases.
Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush:
- In the short film created for the 2020 Christmas season, a young girl receives a Mickey Mouse plush from her father in the 1940s. Mickey is her longtime companion and she eventually shares him with her granddaughter decades later.
- Right now, guests can purchase a Mickey plush like the one in the short on shopDisney.
Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush – 18” | shopDisney
- For every Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush sold through January 31, 2021, shopDisney will donate 25% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes!
More Holiday Fun
- While you’re waiting for the Collectible Key to be released celebrate the season with downloadable activity pages from shopDisney.UK!
- These cute kits include instructions on how to make your very own holiday lanterns with themes such as Mickey Mouse, Marvel, Star Wars, and Frozen!
- There’s also a booklet to help you and your family write a letter to Santa Claus.
More Make-A-Wish:
- The latest episode in Disney’s webseries The Wish Effect focuses on Tali, a 12-year-old lover of the outdoors, who wished for a Disney-themed camper so she could take road trips with her family.
- If you’re looking for a cute gift to give to other Disney fans, check out the news Wishables series: The Magic Carpets of Aladdin. Plus Disney is donating 100% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish!