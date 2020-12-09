Disney’s “The Wish Effect” Spotlights Tali, a 12-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Recipient Who Loves the Outdoors

As part of Make-A-Wish and The Walt Disney Company’s efforts to help grant as many wishes as possible for children dealing with serious long-term illnesses, Tali, a 12-year-old lover of the outdoors, had her wish granted of a Disney-themed camper to take road trips with her family in the latest episode of Disney’s The Wish Effect:
- She was so inspired after her trips, that Tali and her family started creating care packages for children being treated for similar diseases.
- She even got her home-state of New Mexico to create a childhood cancer awareness license plate.
- Disney’s The Wish Effect is a YouTube series revisiting the impact the Make-A-Wish program had on wish kids and their communities through the years.
- Since the first wish was granted at the Disneyland Resort 40 years ago, The Walt Disney Company and Make-A-Wish have worked together to make more than 140,000 wishes come true.
