Disney Launches New YouTube Series “The Wish Effect” Exploring the Impact of Make-A-Wish

For a child with a long term illness, there’s nothing more special than having their own wish come true. The Walt Disney Company knows a thing or two about wishes and has worked diligently with Make-A-Wish to bring some much needed magic to these children. A new YouTube series The Wish Effect launched today and will focus on telling the stories of children who have been positively impacted by Disney and Make-A-Wish.
What’s Happening:
- For the last 40 years Disney has partnered with Make-A-Wish to bring magical life changing experiences to kids facing critical illnesses.
- Duringing this time, Disney has granted over 140,000 wishes across their parks and resorts and have launched several campaigns to continue to share the magic with those who need it most.
- Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new YouTube series that will further explore Disney’s relationship with Make-A-Wish and the families whose lives are impacted through the program.
- The intro episode of The Wish Effect is streaming now on Disney Parks YouTube channel. In this four minute video, Walt Disney World Ambassador Marilyn explains this first episode is a follow up to a presentation shared at the D23 Expo 2019.
- There, Disney CEO and Make-A-Wish board member Bob Chapek reflected on the special relationships between the two companies and shared a video focusing on four wish children.
- Now Disney is presenting a continuation to those stories as they kick off the new series.
