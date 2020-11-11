Disney and Make-a-Wish Bring Joy to Spanish-Speaking Young Princess On Her Birthday

Disney and Make-A-Wish partnered to create an extra special birthday for six-year-old Maria, a leukemia fighter who wished to be a Disney Princess just like Belle!
What’s Happening:
- While Make-A-Wish is unable to fulfill wishes that involve travel, Disney was able to help them make Maria’s 6th birthday extra magical.
- Maria is fighting leukemia and speaks Spanish so a personalized video message from her favorite Disney Princess Belle speaking Spanish was a very meaningful moment to the young princessa.
- Disney also came through with a closet full of princess dresses for Maria and her friends to wear and a royal carriage arrived at her home in Arizona to give her a special princess ride.
- Make-A-Wish is currently celebrating 40 years of grinding wishes with over 500,000 wishes granted worldwide, 140,000 of which have involved Disney.
- In a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney also shared the following message in Spanish: “Felicidades a la Princesa María y a todos los niños y niñas con enfermedades graves que quieren cumplir sus deseos.” (Translation: Congratulations to Princess Maria and to all the children with serious illnesses who want to fulfill wishes.)