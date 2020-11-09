New Disney Christmas Advert Debuts In the UK and Is Filled With Emotion

As we enter the festive holiday season, an official Disney UK Advert was released that has us getting teary-eyed and ready to spend time with our families this Christmas.
What’s Happening:
- A heartwarming new Disney Christmas advert has debuted across the ocean in the UK, just in time for the beginning of the holiday season.
- While times change and people grow, beloved family traditions make lifelong memories that cross generations and hold us together, especially over the festive period.
- The holidays are the perfect time for giving and of course, giving back. This holiday season, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has debuted this three-minute animated short entitled From Our Family to Yours.
- Lola and her granddaughter share a love of Disney and Christmas crafting, but over time their yearly ritual of making star lanterns begins to fade away. Looking back into Lola’s past and seeing her grandmother’s much-loved Mickey Mouse inspires her granddaughter to create a festive surprise that lights up her Christmas morning and renews their special bond.
- Want your own adorable Mickey Mouse plush seen in the animated short? It’s available now online at shopDisney.com as well as at Disney stores in Europe and online at shopDisney.co.uk. All sales of the Mickey Mouse plush are part of Disney’s campaign to support Make-A-Wish. For every Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush sold through Jan. 31, 2021, shopDisney will donate 25% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes.
- Share some joy and help wishes come true. Disney is also asking folks to share a family festive memory on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the following hashtag: #LoveFromDisney and as part of the campaign, they’ll donate $1 to Make-A-Wish (up to $100,000 US) on your behalf.
- The new “Love Is A Compass” single performed by Griff, a 19-year-old British singer-songwriter whose powerful vocals support the moving animation, provides the soundtrack to the advert. Griff has recently been nominated for a prestigious Ivor Novello award for Rising Star. Now, You can listen to this heart-warming single on all digital services wherever you stream music!
- This is the latest offering honoring the 40 year relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish. Recently, a full line of products featuring the “Wishes Come True Blue” color was released at Disney Parks and on ShopDisney.