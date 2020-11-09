New Disney Christmas Advert Debuts In the UK and Is Filled With Emotion

As we enter the festive holiday season, an official Disney UK Advert was released that has us getting teary-eyed and ready to spend time with our families this Christmas.

What’s Happening:

A heartwarming new Disney Christmas advert has debuted across the ocean in the UK, just in time for the beginning of the holiday season.

While times change and people grow, beloved family traditions make lifelong memories that cross generations and hold us together, especially over the festive period.

The holidays are the perfect time for giving and of course, giving back. This holiday season, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has debuted this three-minute animated short entitled From Our Family to Yours .

. Lola and her granddaughter share a love of Disney and Christmas crafting, but over time their yearly ritual of making star lanterns begins to fade away. Looking back into Lola’s past and seeing her grandmother’s much-loved Mickey Mouse inspires her granddaughter to create a festive surprise that lights up her Christmas morning and renews their special bond.