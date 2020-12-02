December Disney Parks Wishables: Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Today is a very special Wishables Wednesday! Not only did Disney debut a new collection of adorable micro plush characters, but they’re donating 100% of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish!

We've made it to another Wishables Wednesday and this month, the mini plush characters celebrate Aladdin, or more specifically, the Magic Carpets of Aladdin at Walt Disney World.

While it's always exciting for when Disney releases a new series of Wishables, this particular collection comes with some extra magic.

“Genie, I wish for your freedom!” In the animated film, Aladdin used his third and final wish to free the Genie and give him the chance to live the life he always wanted. Now you too can help grant some life-changing wishes for those in need.

To celebrate 40 years of granting wishes

You’ll love this latest series that consists of six plush cuties: four known mystery plush, one surprise mystery plush, and one available as a standalone collectible.

Each plush (standalone and mystery bag) retails for $9.99.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Magic Carpets of Aladdin Series – Micro – Limited Release | shopDisney

The mystery plush series includes: Magic Carpet Aladdin Jasmine Magic Lamp One mystery plush



