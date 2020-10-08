Disney•Pixar Gifting Disney+ Subscribers with Exclusive Release of “Soul” on December 25th

Another big Disney movie will be making its initial domestic debut on Disney+, but don’t worry, it won’t be part of Premier Access. This Christmas, audiences in Disney+ markets can enjoy Pixar’s Soul from the comfort of their home as the film lands on the streaming service on December 25th.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company announced today that Soul , the all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020.

, the all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. In international markets where Disney+ isn’t currently or soon to be available, Soul will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced.

will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced. The film was previously scheduled for theatrical release on November 20, 2020, and was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year upcoming festivals

Disney notes that while marketplace frustrations due to the ongoing pandemic have led to many films being delayed, they’ve found innovative ways to bring these heartwarming stories to audiences around the world.

What They’re Saying:

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December. A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving with audiences direct to Disney+ in December. A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.” Pete Docter, director of Soul and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios: “The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things. Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

About Soul:

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Soul Stars:

Jamie Foxx

Tina Fey

Phylicia Rashad

Ahmir Questlove Thompson

Angela Bassett

Daveed Diggs

Creative Team:

Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up , and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami .

comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind and , and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of . The film features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).