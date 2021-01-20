The Predator Joins the Hunt , Now Available in Fortnite

One of the most terrifying sci-fi creatures to ever grace the screen has come to the island. The Predator can now be unlocked in Fortnite.

The Predator can now be unlocked as a Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass Outfit.

Players who complete the Jungle Hunter Quests can also unlock the Predator Outfit with built-in Bio-helmet Online Emote as well as a unique Heat Vision Hunter Spray, Banner, and Emoticon.

Players are encouraged to post their best screenshots from Stealthy Stronghold and/or using the Predator Outfit on Twitter and Instagram using #Fortography so that they can share some of their favorites on their blog

