The Predator Joins the Hunt , Now Available in Fortnite

One of the most terrifying sci-fi creatures to ever grace the screen has come to the island. The Predator can now be unlocked in Fortnite.
- The Predator can now be unlocked as a Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass Outfit.
- Players who complete the Jungle Hunter Quests can also unlock the Predator Outfit with built-in Bio-helmet Online Emote as well as a unique Heat Vision Hunter Spray, Banner, and Emoticon.
- Players are encouraged to post their best screenshots from Stealthy Stronghold and/or using the Predator Outfit on Twitter and Instagram using #Fortography so that they can share some of their favorites on their blog.
More from Fortnite:
- Fortnite has had a lot of Disney content coming to it recently.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu joined the fight for Chapter 2 Season 5.
- Daredevil and other Marvel heroes joined back in August with more continuing to show up.
- Last December, J.J. Abrams did an in-game interview with Geoff Keighley where a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was revealed along with lightsabers and Star Wars characters in the game.
- Wreck-It Ralph made an appearance back in 2018 to promote the film Ralph Breaks the Internet.
- Currently, there is a Disney+ offer from November 11-December 31, 2020. New subscribers can enjoy two months of Disney+ with any real-money offer in Fortnite.