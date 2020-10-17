Daredevil Arrives in “Fortnite,” Joining Other Marvel Heroes

Back in August, some of your favorite Marvel heroes arrived in Fortnite for the Nexus War. Now, they’re getting some reinforcements. The man without fear – Daredevil – has joined the fight and is now available in the game, according to Marvel.

Players who won the first competitive cup, The Daredevil Cup, got early access to the Daredevil Outfit.

Now though, the Daredevil Outfit is available in the Item Shop.

Daredevil’s Radar Sense allows him to perceive his surroundings thanks to his brain's generation of electromagnetic waves.

The all-red Daredevil suit – reminiscent of the one that made its debut in “Daredevil #7” – features a pair of horns, red lenses, and his classic double-D symbol as well as his signature Billy Club.

Players will also find the Daredevil Glider in the Item Shop as well.

