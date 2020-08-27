Marvel Heroes Arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

The Fortnite Nexus War is set to begin as the Marvel Heroes unite and arrive in the popular online multiplayer game, Fortnite, for Season 4.
What’s Happening:
- Thor’s about to find himself in a very unfamiliar location — the Fortnite Island!
- Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is on a mission to consume the universe’s most powerful energy sources. Thor, the King of Asgard, has recently and reluctantly agreed to serve as Galactus’s herald in order to eventually fight off the Black Winter, a universe eating threat. Galactus must consume five planets and Thor’s been tasked to evacuate the residents of these worlds via the Bifrost Bridge before he does so.
- But when the two discover a previously unknown wellspring of power, Thor realizes he has to warn these inhabitants before it’s time for the Devourer of Worlds to feed!
- Thor arrives at the Island, only to find that his memories have been wiped from the journey. In a strange place, surrounded by people he does not know, he manages to get a message back to Lady Sif. Help is on the way and it’s time to prepare for an epic battle that will shake the foundations of the Marvel Universe and Fortnite!
- Marvel Heroes part of the Battle Pass include:
- The Herald of Thunder. The son of Odin, Thor will do whatever it takes to protect Asgard and fight evil throughout the Nine Realms.
- The Armored Avenger. Genius inventor and billionaire, Iron Man is the original founder and leader of the Avengers.
- The Weather Goddess. As a storied X-Men member, Storm is one of the most powerful mutants on Earth.
- The Mad Scientist. Scarred by an experiment gone wrong, Doctor Doom now uses his brilliant mind to seek out power and world domination.
- The Deadly Shapeshifter. Elite assassin and undisputed master of disguise, Mystique’s loyalties can change as quickly as her looks.
- The Gamma-Powered Lawyer. Transformed by a blood transfusion from the Hulk – She-Hulk’s savage strength and wit, make her an elite ally in battle.
- The Loyal Guardian. This hyper-intelligent, alien tree’s heart is only outmatched by Groot's bravery to help the Guardians of the Galaxy defend the universe.
- The Fierce Fighter. Born in the Canadian wilderness in the late 1880s, Wolverine’s mutant powers have helped him win many wars. Will they be enough in the ultimate battle to defeat Galactus?
- Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 kicks off now and you have the power of Heroes! Take up Hero Abilities like Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, Groot’s Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer’s Board, and more arriving later in the Season. Additionally, iconic locations have arrived on the Island, and visit new and upcoming areas like Doom’s Domain, the Ant Manor, Sentinel Graveyard, and more.
- Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. The greatest war, the Fortnite Nexus War, begins now!