Marvel Heroes Arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

by | Aug 27, 2020 2:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Fortnite Nexus War is set to begin as the Marvel Heroes unite and arrive in the popular online multiplayer game, Fortnite, for Season 4.

What’s Happening:

  • Thor’s about to find himself in a very unfamiliar location — the Fortnite Island!
  • Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is on a mission to consume the universe’s most powerful energy sources. Thor, the King of Asgard, has recently and reluctantly agreed to serve as Galactus’s herald in order to eventually fight off the Black Winter, a universe eating threat. Galactus must consume five planets and Thor’s been tasked to evacuate the residents of these worlds via the Bifrost Bridge before he does so.
  • But when the two discover a previously unknown wellspring of power, Thor realizes he has to warn these inhabitants before it’s time for the Devourer of Worlds to feed!
  • Thor arrives at the Island, only to find that his memories have been wiped from the journey. In a strange place, surrounded by people he does not know, he manages to get a message back to Lady Sif. Help is on the way and it’s time to prepare for an epic battle that will shake the foundations of the Marvel Universe and Fortnite!

  • Marvel Heroes part of the Battle Pass include:
    • The Herald of Thunder. The son of Odin, Thor will do whatever it takes to protect Asgard and fight evil throughout the Nine Realms.
    • The Armored Avenger. Genius inventor and billionaire, Iron Man is the original founder and leader of the Avengers.
    • The Weather Goddess. As a storied X-Men member, Storm is one of the most powerful mutants on Earth.
    • The Mad Scientist. Scarred by an experiment gone wrong, Doctor Doom now uses his brilliant mind to seek out power and world domination.  
    • The Deadly Shapeshifter. Elite assassin and undisputed master of disguise, Mystique’s loyalties can change as quickly as her looks.
    • The Gamma-Powered Lawyer. Transformed by a blood transfusion from the Hulk – She-Hulk’s savage strength and wit, make her an elite ally in battle.
    • The Loyal Guardian. This hyper-intelligent, alien tree’s heart is only outmatched by Groot's bravery to help the Guardians of the Galaxy defend the universe.  
    • The Fierce Fighter. Born in the Canadian wilderness in the late 1880s, Wolverine’s mutant powers have helped him win many wars. Will they be enough in the ultimate battle to defeat Galactus?
  • Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 kicks off now and you have the power of Heroes! Take up Hero Abilities like Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, Groot’s Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer’s Board, and more arriving later in the Season. Additionally, iconic locations have arrived on the Island, and visit new and upcoming areas like Doom’s Domain, the Ant Manor, Sentinel Graveyard, and more.
  • Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. The greatest war, the Fortnite Nexus War, begins now!
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed