Marvel Heroes Arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

The Fortnite Nexus War is set to begin as the Marvel Heroes unite and arrive in the popular online multiplayer game, Fortnite, for Season 4.

What’s Happening:

Thor’s about to find himself in a very unfamiliar location — the Fortnite Island!

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is on a mission to consume the universe’s most powerful energy sources. Thor, the King of Asgard, has recently and reluctantly agreed to serve as Galactus’s herald in order to eventually fight off the Black Winter, a universe eating threat. Galactus must consume five planets and Thor’s been tasked to evacuate the residents of these worlds via the Bifrost Bridge before he does so.

But when the two discover a previously unknown wellspring of power, Thor realizes he has to warn these inhabitants before it’s time for the Devourer of Worlds to feed!

Thor arrives at the Island, only to find that his memories have been wiped from the journey. In a strange place, surrounded by people he does not know, he manages to get a message back to Lady Sif. Help is on the way and it’s time to prepare for an epic battle that will shake the foundations of the Marvel Universe and Fortnite!