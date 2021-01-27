Julius Visits the Set of ABC’s “black-ish” in the Latest Episode of “The Wish Effect”

Disney’s The Wish Effect introduces us to Julius, a 17-year-old from Summerton, South Carolina. His Make-A-Wish was to visit the set of ABC’s black-ish as he plans to pursue a career in acting.

Julius was able to attend production meetings and even joined the creative team in the writers’ room where they gave him a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making an episode of his favorite show.

He was then able to sit in his very own director’s chair watching the cast film scenes.

Julius even recorded a voiceover as if he were Andre Johnson (Anthony Anderson).

Disney’s The Wish Effect is a YouTube series revisiting the impact the Make-A-Wish program had on wish kids and their communities through the years.

