Julius Visits the Set of ABC’s “black-ish” in the Latest Episode of “The Wish Effect”

Disney’s The Wish Effect introduces us to Julius, a 17-year-old from Summerton, South Carolina. His Make-A-Wish was to visit the set of ABC’s black-ish as he plans to pursue a career in acting.
- Julius was able to attend production meetings and even joined the creative team in the writers’ room where they gave him a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making an episode of his favorite show.
- He was then able to sit in his very own director’s chair watching the cast film scenes.
- Julius even recorded a voiceover as if he were Andre Johnson (Anthony Anderson).
- Disney’s The Wish Effect is a YouTube series revisiting the impact the Make-A-Wish program had on wish kids and their communities through the years.
- Since the first wish was granted at the Disneyland Resort 40 years ago, The Walt Disney Company and Make-A-Wish have worked together to make more than 140,000 wishes come true.
- You can learn more about The Wish Effect from our launch announcement.
More Disney and Make-A-Wish:
- Florida residents will soon be able to purchase a special Walt Disney World 50th anniversary license plate with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.
- You can help support Disney and Make-A-Wish with Disney’s Wishes Come True Blue Collection.
- To learn more, visit wish.org/Disney.