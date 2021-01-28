Marvel Studios Releases a New Clip for the Next Episode of “WandaVision”

Marvel Studios released an extended clip teasing the upcoming episode of WandaVision. And everything is about to change.
- The clip shows Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo finding an “energy field” containing the world that Wanda Maximoff and Vision seem to be living/trapped in.
- You can catch up on the series with our episode recaps in the links below.
- TV Recap – “WandaVision: Episode 1” on Disney+
- TV Recap – “WandaVision: Episode 2” on Disney+
- TV Recap – Third Episode of “WandaVision” Sees Reality Begin to Get a Bit Darker
Episode 4 of WandaVision comes to Disney+ tomorrow.