Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and DVC Members Can Enjoy 30% Discount on Merchandise For Limited Time

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy an increase in their merchandise discount for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders as well as Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy the return of a 30% discount at Disney-Owned and operated merchandise locations.
- The limited time offer is good from February 2nd through March 2nd, 2021.
- Now is the perfect time for Passholders to head to the park with minimal crowds (even with capacity limits), try the return of park hopping, and maybe just pick up a much needed treat for themselves with the extra discount!
- Remember when shopping, guests must present a valid annual pass or DVC Membership Card and government-issued photo ID at time of purchase to receive a discount.
- Annual Passholders can even use the discount on some new Passholder exclusive merchandise that debuted a short time ago.
- The 30% discount was previously offered from September 15th – October 29th of last year, encouraging Annual Passholders to head to Walt Disney World for some holiday shopping.
Good To Know:
- Discount is for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise.
- Discount is not valid on certain items including:
- Ticket media
- Disney Gift Cards
- Park admissions
- Outdoor vending
- Personalization
- Special orders
- Purchase-with-purchase offer
- Savi’s Workshop/Droid Depot Experiences (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge)
- For the full list of rules and restrictions please visit the Walt Disney World website.