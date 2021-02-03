Disney Parks Shares Ratatouille Recipe from Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on TikTok

As part of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks TikTok account has shared a recipe showcasing the park’s Ratatouille and how to make it.

What’s Happening:

As part of the culinary offerings of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Ratatouille .

. Though limited in time and not going into great detail, the Disney Parks TikTok has posted a video so fans can create the dish at home, showcasing ingredients and how to plate the dish appropriately.