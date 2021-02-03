Disney Parks Shares Ratatouille Recipe from Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on TikTok

As part of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks TikTok account has shared a recipe showcasing the park’s Ratatouille and how to make it.
@disneyparks
Anyone can cook 🐀👨🏻🍳 #Disney #DisneyParks #EPCOT #Ratatouille #Foodie #TikTokFood #Cook
What’s Happening:
- As part of the culinary offerings of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, guests can get a dish featuring the signature dish, the namesake of the 2007 Pixar film, Ratatouille.
- Though limited in time and not going into great detail, the Disney Parks TikTok has posted a video so fans can create the dish at home, showcasing ingredients and how to plate the dish appropriately.
- While at EPCOT for the festival, guests can find the dish in World Showplace between the UK and Canada Pavilion in the park’s World Showcase. The dish consists of Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, and a plant-based Red Pepper Piperade.
- Recently, we were able to check out 12 of the dishes offered at the festival, including the Ratatouille.
- The dish is great to eat while pining for the soon-to-open attraction in the France pavilion, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Recently, we saw the opening of the pathway to allow guests access to the new restrooms just outside the new attraction. Though a specific date has yet to be announced, as more and more of the surrounding area is slowly revealed, we anticipate it will be sooner rather than later.