A Look Around the Newly Opened Area in EPCOT’s France Pavilion

Ok, before you begin to scroll, close your eyes and imagine you’ve travelled to Paris. You can smell a pleasant aroma coming from a local crêperie, you can pick out snippets of cheerful chatter from passersby, and just around the corner is Gusteau’s. Alright, open your eyes, here we go…

This year guests will be able join Remy for a Parsian culinary adventure at EPCOT when Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opens in the France Pavilion at World Showcase. While the attraction doesn’t have an opening date yet, guests can now walk through the new area which is as stunning as it is charming.

A new sign has been posted near the entrance to Pavilion (coming from United Kingdom Pavilion and International Gateway). Remy sits atop the sign that’s covered for the time being and will likely be a wait time indicator.

Walk under the archway that reads “Ratatouille” and resembles the Metropolitan train entrances found all over Paris.

The pathway to the attraction takes guests past a building that looks exactly like Paris’ iconic architecture.

One of the street signs even features Gusteau’s name!

Guests will have ample space to park their strollers before joining the attraction queue.

And of course the Eiffel Tower was blended into the skyline.

Eventually, after enjoying the ride, guests will be able dine on some tasty crepes when the new restaurant opens. This window and sign read “Crêpes à Emporter” which translates to “to take away.” Crêpes to go! It looks like there might be a to go window in addition to the restaurant.

The Skyliner passes over the new walkway and restrooms. See more pictures of the restroom section and what the area looks like at night in another recent photo update.

In addition to elegant lampposts, dual sided benches line the street with seating facing both the waterway and the Parisian style buildings.

As we wrap up this Photo Tour we can see the signs for Gusteau’s and La Crêperie de Paris off in the distance. Soon those walls will be down and guests will join Remy for an unforgettable culinary journey! A bientôt!