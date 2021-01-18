Photos – New Bathrooms, Area Around Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Opens at EPCOT

The bathrooms and part of the expansion of EPCOT’s France Pavilion have been opened as we get closer and closer to the opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Walt Disney World EPCOT

The attraction is a near cut & paste of it’s Paris counterpart, where the ride originally debuted in 2014. Recently, a popular Tik Tok user was treated to a sneak peek most likely complete

Last week, the construction walls (or “progress” walls as Imagineers have been calling them) came down around the entrance to the new expansion to the France pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase that is a stylized version of a Paris that Remy and the characters from the film would have known.

Today, even more walls were removed and pavilion’s the new bathrooms were opened to guests.

At just the right angle, guests can even get a look at the Gusteau’s sign for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, as well as some other details themed to the movie.

Guests can also see the sign and window for Crepes a Emporter, a new crepe restaurant coming to the park

If you, like many others, can’t wait to get in on the fun, take a look at our ride thru video from Ratatouille: The Adventure from the Walt Disney Studios Parc in Paris!