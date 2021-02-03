EPCOT’s Rose & Crown Dining Room Will Close for Refurbishment February 17

Disney will be refurbishing EPCOT’s Rose & Crown Dining Room beginning February 17 through early Spring.
- Rose & Crown Dining Room will be closing for refurbishment starting February 17 and go through early Spring.
- During the refurbishment, the Rose & Crown Pub and Yorkshire County Fish Shop will be open and serving a selection of British cuisine and beverages.
- This is just for planned routine maintenance and so we are not expecting much if any changes at all done to the menu.
- Rose & Crown is located in the United Kingdom Pavilion in World Showcase at EPCOT. It offers British dishes such as fish and chips, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie.
Other Disney World News
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy the return of a 30% discount at Disney-Owned and operated merchandise locations from February 2 through March 2, 2021.
- “Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” started the other day and we took some photos of the event from petit cakes to art displays around Springs.
- “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” opened at EPCOT. The exhibit has Louis Armstrong’s Selmer trumpet on display.