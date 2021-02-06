Marvel Taps Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Write “Blade”

Marvel has a lot of exciting projects on the horizon and one of them will bring their resident vampire back to the big screen. Marvel Studios has tapped Stacy Osei-Kuffour to write the script for their upcoming Blade film.
- Marvel announced the upcoming Blade film back in 2019 during San Diego Comic Con.
- The film will star Mahershala Ali, who won an Oscar for his performance in the film Green Book and appeared in the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage.
- Stacy Osei-Kuffour has now been tapped to pen the script for the film.
- Osei-Kuffour is best known for her work on HBO’s hit superhero series limited Watchmen.
- This will make her the first Black female to write a script for a Marvel film, after Nia DaCosta was tapped to be the first Black female director on Captain Marvel 2.
- Osei-Kuffour also earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a comedy series for her work on Hulu’s Pen15.
- There is currently no timeline in place for Marvel’s Blade.