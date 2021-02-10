Disney’s Contemporary Resort To Undergo Room Refurbishments Beginning in April 2021

The Walt Disney World Resort will begin a new refurbishment project on guest rooms at Disney's Contemporary Resort starting this April.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has notified travel agents that guest rooms inside the main tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort will be unavailable beginning this April for a refurbishment project.
- During the refurbishment, most resort areas and amenities will still be available to Guests.
- The Bay Cover Water Play Area at the connected Buena Vista Tower began its own refurbishment project earlier this year.
- A larger refurbishment project is already underway at the nearby Disney’s Polynesian Resort Village, which recently had its monorail station demolished as part of the plans to build a new one.
Disney’s Official Statement:
“Starting in April 2021, Disney's Contemporary Resort will begin a refurbishment to reimagine Guest rooms. While some Main Tower rooms will be unavailable during the refurbishment, most resort areas and amenities will still be available for Guests to enjoy.”