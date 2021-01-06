Bay Cove Pool Water Play Area Under Refurbishment at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Guests staying at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World will have to take a bit of a longer walk if they want to enjoy a refreshing splash to beat the Florida heat.

What’s Happening:

The Bay Cove Pool water play area at Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort is scheduled for refurbishment and will be temporarily unavailable from January 6, 2021 through early February 2021. During this time, Guests may enjoy the pool at Bay Lake Tower, as well as the feature pool, leisure pool and interactive water feature at Disney's Contemporary Resort.

In the Bay Cove Pool guests can sweep down the 148-foot-long waterslide and delight in the zero-depth entry at this pool overlooking Bay Lake. Adults can relax at the whirlpool spa or enjoy light bites and cold drinks at the Cove Bar poolside bar.

This pool area is exclusive to Guests staying at Bay Lake Tower and Disney Vacation Club members.

Guests also have the option of using the two pools at the neighboring Disney’s Contemporary Resort, including the main pool with a 17-foot-high, 131-foot-long curving waterslide, the chance to take in views of the marina, or simply relax and rejuvenate in one of 2 whirlpool spas. Little ones will surely love to splash it up in the water play area.

Guests can also go for a gentle swim in the Bay Lake Pool—a round, leisure pool which is shallow on the outside and deeper in the center. Poolside cabanas are also available to rent on a daily basis. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a busy day at the parks.

Hours at the pools vary, be sure to verify them before you use the pools of Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower.