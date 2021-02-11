D23 to Host “A Muppetational Legacy” Virtual Event on February 18th Ahead of “The Muppet Show” Debut on Disney+

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will host a virtual fan event on February event called “A Muppetational Legacy.”
What’s Happening:
- Muppets fans have a new reason to celebrate with a new virtual event from D23 called “A Muppetational Legacy.”
- The event will take place on Thursday, February 18th, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, viewable on Facebook, YouTube, and D23.com.
- Vice President of Muppets Studio Leigh Slaughter will host the event, which focuses on Disney’s collaboration with The Muppets.
- Guests of the event include puppeteers Bill Barretta (Pepe, Rowlf, Swedish Chef) and Dave Goelz (Gonzo, Bunsen Honeydew, Waldorf).
- To help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island, actor Kevin Bishop (Jim Hawkins) will also join the event.
- Brian Henson, Director, Producer, Chairman of The Jim Henson Company, will also participate for a conversation about his father, Disney Legend Jim Henson.
- Muppets fans can also join a D23 Watch Party of Muppet Treasure Island ahead of the event on February 16th at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
- The Muppet Show arrives on Disney+ February 19th, one day after “A Muppetational Legacy.”