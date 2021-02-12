Glow In The Dark Loki Pop! Figure Available Exclusively From Funko

Funko has released their new Pop! Figure, featuring Loki from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, holding the Tesseract and glowing in the dark, and only available through official Funko Shop locations.

What’s Happening:

This is not a trick. Pop! Loki holding the Tesseract is available exclusively through Funko Shop.

Fans of the Marvel Anti-Hero can snag this glow in the dark Pop! for their Marvel collection before he disappears. This Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall.

The Funko Pop is only available exclusively through Funko.com or Funko Flagship Stores like those in Everett, WA and in Hollywood.

As of press time, the figure is sold out on the website, but may be available in the physical store locations, and will likely reappear on the official site again in the near future.

For those outside of the U.S., Funko Flagship Store Exclusives may be available with select partners.

