Video – “Pixar Remix” Gives Us an Anime-Inspired Look at “Up”

Pixar has released the second video in their series, Pixar Remix, where they have gone through and re-told the story of films through different art styles. The new video in the collection looks at Up as a Japanese anime.

What’s Happening:

Pixar has started releases a series of shorts that go through various Pixar films in a different art style called Pixar Remix .

. They started the series off with a retelling of WALL•E in a 16-bit art style

Their next release is an anime-inspired look of the film Up that you can watch above giving an incredible retelling of the story.

ICYMI – More Pixar News: