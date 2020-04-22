Check Out This 16-Bit Remix of Disney-Pixar’s “Wall-E”

Who doesn’t love a good vintage take on a modern classic? Disney-Pixar has released a 16-bit version of their beloved 2008 animated film Wall-E.
- Wall-E won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, as well as a slew of other awards.
- The film was directed and written by Andrew Stanton.
- Wall-E starred:
- Ben Burtt
- Elissa Knight
- Jeff Garlin
- Fred Willard
- Sigourney Weaver
- You can watch Wall-E on Disney+ now.
