Disney Releases Renee’s Ringtone from Pixar SparkShort Film “Loop”

Fans of the Pixar SparkShort Loop can now download Renee’s ringtone for their smartphone, available from Disney in .WAV and .M4R formats.
- Fans of the Pixar SparkShort film Loop can now download Renee’s ringtone, which includes a non-abrasive melodic tone followed by a simulated dog bark.
- The tone was used in the short by Renee, Pixar’s first character with autism, who uses the tone to help her keep calm in stressful situations and also to communicate with fellow camper Marcus.
- Loop premiered as a launch-day Disney+ exclusive on November 12th, 2019, and Disney’s streaming service has served as the platform for all subsequent short films from Pixar’s program that allows artists who haven’t yet had an opportunity in the director chair to write and produce their own short film.
- Click the links below to download the ringtone in your preferred format:
- The following other Pixar SparkShorts films are now streaming on Disney+: