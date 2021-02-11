Disney Releases Renee’s Ringtone from Pixar SparkShort Film “Loop”

Fans of the Pixar SparkShort Loop can now download Renee’s ringtone for their smartphone, available from Disney in .WAV and .M4R formats.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the Pixar SparkShort Loop can now download Renee’s ringtone, which includes a non-abrasive melodic tone followed by a simulated dog bark.

can now download Renee’s ringtone, which includes a non-abrasive melodic tone followed by a simulated dog bark. The tone was used in the short by Renee, Pixar’s first character with autism, who uses the tone to help her keep calm in stressful situations and also to communicate with fellow camper Marcus.

Loop premiered as a launch-day Disney+

premiered as a launch-day Click the links below to download the ringtone in your preferred format: .WAV .M4R

The following other Pixar SparkShorts Kitbull Purl Smash & Grab Float Wind Out Burrow

