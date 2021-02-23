The Walt Disney Company Sends Message Denouncing the Violence Against Asian-American Pacific Islanders

Disney has released a message through their Instagram account, denouncing the violence against Asian-American Pacific Islanders.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a message denouncing the violence against Asian-American Pacific Islanders that has been going on across the United States.

The message reads: “The celebration of the Lunar New Year has been marred by the continued wave of violence against Asian-American Pacific Islanders across the United States. We have spent the last week learning and listening to our friends, colleagues, and partners who are most affected. We stand with our AAPI family and want to amplify the voices of organizations that fight for civil rights and stand against hate: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC and Stop AAPI Hate. Please join us in supporting the important work they’re doing in fighting racism.”

