20th Century Studios Pulls 2 Executives from Disney+ and Adds 2 From Outside Disney

Variety has revealed that 20th Century Studios has added four new executives, two moved over from Disney+ and two recently hired by The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Sarah Shepard, Catherine Hughes, Brian Dukes, and Rashonda Joplin and now report to 20th Century Studios production president Steve Asbell, as first revealed by Variety.
- Sarah Shepard was previously VP of original scripted content for Disney+ and is now senior vice president of production for 20th Century Studios.
- Catherine Hughes was a manager of scripted original content at Disney+ and is now manager of creative affairs for 20th Century Studios.
- Brian Dukes joins Disney from Sony’s Screen Gems where he was director of creative development and production, now serving as vice president of production at 20th Century.
- Rashonda Joplin joins Disney from MGM Studios where she was director of development, now serving as production director for 20th Century.
