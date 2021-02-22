Disney CEO Bob Chapek Will Participate in Morgan Stanley Conference on March 1

The Walt Disney Company has announced that they will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Monday, March 1.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company announced today that Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in a question-and-answer session.
- Chapek’s session will happen on Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm PT/6:45 pm ET.
- You’ll be able to listen to the website at Disney.com/Investors. It will also be archived.
About Morgan Stanley:
- Morgan Stanley is an investment bank and financial services company with clients including corporations, governments, and individuals.
- The company operates in the following segments: Insitututual Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
