Disney CEO Bob Chapek Will Participate in Morgan Stanley Conference on March 1

The Walt Disney Company has announced that they will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Monday, March 1.

The Walt Disney Company announced today that Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in a question-and-answer session.

Chapek’s session will happen on Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm PT/6:45 pm ET.

You’ll be able to listen to the website at Disney.com/Investors

About Morgan Stanley:

Morgan Stanley is an investment bank and financial services company with clients including corporations, governments, and individuals.

The company operates in the following segments: Insitututual Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

