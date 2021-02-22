Limited-Time Annual Passholder Offerings Now Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders are getting some limited-time offers over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Jeremiah went over to check them out today.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World had announced some Annual Passholder perks coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom a few days ago.
- The offers include:
- Complimentary Retired (non-Disney) Plush Prize at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures with Purchase of 3 Game Tickets.
- Four exclusive beverages available at Restaurantosaurus Lounge – Tyrannosaurus Wreck, Fossil Fuel, Pterodactyl Punch, and Triceraberry Pop (Annual Passholder discounts don’t apply to alcohol purchases).
- A passholder exclusive Donald Duck cookie available for purchase at Dino-Bite Snacks.
- Complimentary Donald Duck Magnet available for pick-up, limit one magnet per passholder.
- The Annual Passholder offerings are only available during the weekdays from February 22 through March 19.
More at Animal Kingdom:
- A Raya and the Last Dragon sand sculpture has been created over at the Discovery Island Stage for Guests to check out now through the end of March.
- You can learn how to draw Tuk Tuk and other characters from the upcoming film over at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station.
- A Raya and the Last Dragon baby Tuk Tuk mousse has appeared over at Creature Comforts for $5.99.