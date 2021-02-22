Limited-Time Annual Passholder Offerings Now Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders are getting some limited-time offers over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Jeremiah went over to check them out today.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World had announced some Annual Passholder perks coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom a few days ago.

The offers include: Complimentary Retired (non-Disney) Plush Prize at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures with Purchase of 3 Game Tickets.



Four exclusive beverages available at Restaurantosaurus Lounge – Tyrannosaurus Wreck, Fossil Fuel, Pterodactyl Punch, and Triceraberry Pop (Annual Passholder discounts don’t apply to alcohol purchases).

A passholder exclusive Donald Duck cookie available for purchase at Dino-Bite Snacks.

Complimentary Donald Duck Magnet available for pick-up, limit one magnet per passholder.

The Annual Passholder offerings are only available during the weekdays from February 22 through March 19.

