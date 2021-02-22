Mini-Golf Competition Series “Holey Moley” Renewed For Two Additional Seasons

Fan-favorite ABC competition series, Holey Moley, has been handed a bumper two-season renewal order, taking the unscripted show through at least a fourth season, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

ABC Holey Moley, for the network, taking the unscripted series to a total of four seasons.

The series, hosted by Joe Tessitore, Rob Riggle, and Jeannie Mai, has performed well during the summer, with increased ratings in the second season, which also saw 13 episodes, whereas the debut season had only 10.

Executive produced by Stephen Curry, the show features mini-golf lovers competing against each other in a larger-than-life, obstacle filled, miniature golf course, that expanded in the show’s second season to also include trick shots and more epic stunts that contestants had to perform, including one hole that saw competitors literally get set on fire as part of the hole.

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are slated to return to provide the color and play-by-play commentary for the series, with Jeannie Mai as the sideline correspondent once again, with Stephen Curry back as Executive Producer and Resident Golf Pro.

Season 2 of the series also saw a number of celebrity guest appearances, including Steve Guttenberg, Jon Lovitz, Josh Duhamel, Michael Winslow, and Greg Louganis among others. It is unclear at this time who may appear on the Holey Moley course during their additional two seasons.

Season 2 also saw the addition of some more extreme holes as part of the competition, including the aforementioned "Dragon's Breath" which would see contestants set aflame, and the addition of a second, faster spinning windmill to "Double Dutch Courage" that was notorious for knocking competitors violently into the pool below. We don't know at this time what additional changes will be coming to the Holey Moley course for the new seasons.

