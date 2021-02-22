Jane Abramson Exits Disney Theatrical to Lead Australia’s Michael Cassel Group in Launching New York City Production Office

Disney Theatrical’s director of creative development, Jane Abramson, has left Disney after 20 years to join Australia’s Michael Cassel Group as the company expands into the US.

What’s Happening:

Disney Theatrical Variety .

Jane Abramson held the position for 20 years during which she helped launch theatrical hits for Disney on Broadway including Mary Poppins , The Little Mermaid , Newsies , Aladdin and Frozen .

and Abramson’s role also assisted with regional and international productions that included High School Musical, Freaky Friday , Shakespeare in Love and Hercules .

and . Jane Abramson also co-founded Women’s Day on Broadway, which began in 2018.

For Michael Cassel Group, Jane Abramson will serve as the head of creative development for their New York City office.

The goal for the company is to develop new projects in the US that can then be taken internationally.

Michael Cassel Group is currently working on a slate of imported productions in Australia which includes the country’s premiere of Hamilton , Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and an international tour of Disney Theatrical’s The Lion King .

