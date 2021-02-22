Jane Abramson Exits Disney Theatrical to Lead Australia’s Michael Cassel Group in Launching New York City Production Office

Disney Theatrical’s director of creative development, Jane Abramson, has left Disney after 20 years to join Australia’s Michael Cassel Group as the company expands into the US.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Theatrical just lost its director of creative development, according to Variety.
- Jane Abramson held the position for 20 years during which she helped launch theatrical hits for Disney on Broadway including Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Aladdin and Frozen.
- Abramson’s role also assisted with regional and international productions that included High School Musical, Freaky Friday, Shakespeare in Love and Hercules.
- Jane Abramson also co-founded Women’s Day on Broadway, which began in 2018.
- For Michael Cassel Group, Jane Abramson will serve as the head of creative development for their New York City office.
- The goal for the company is to develop new projects in the US that can then be taken internationally.
- Michael Cassel Group is currently working on a slate of imported productions in Australia which includes the country’s premiere of Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and an international tour of Disney Theatrical’s The Lion King.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael Cassel: “New York City is arguably the theater capital of the world, and this was a move we knew we had to get right. Jane is one of the most accomplished creative executives working in our industry and her reputation is second-to-none. Her experience collaborating with authors, composers, directors and creative teams across the globe, combined with her experience in nurturing new work, will help accelerate our focus on creating quality theatrical entertainment. Jane’s presence in New York allows us not only the opportunity to realize our work internationally but also helps put us at the center of new ideas, stories and theatrical IP.”
- Jane Abramson: “I am thrilled to be joining the Michael Cassel Group. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to build on the company’s strong slate of diverse stories already in development and to collaborate with esteemed artists across the globe. I can’t wait to get working with some of the world’s best composers, writers and creative teams, as well as uncovering the next generation of great theater talent.”