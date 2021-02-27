6-Story Tall Central Barge Installed at EPCOT For Upcoming Nighttime Spectacular “Harmonious”

Walt Disney World has shared a video and photos of the central floating platform installed on World Showcase Lagoon in EPCOT for the upcoming nighttime spectacular Harmonious, which doesn’t yet have an opening date.
What’s Happening:
- In a new Disney Parks Blog post, Imagineer Zach Riddley shows off a few photos and a new video of the installation of the central floating platform for Harmonious.
- With a six-story tall ring on the central of five barges, this new installation features a high-density water curtain in addition to fountains and moving lights.
- As previously announced, the barges for Harmonious will remain in place all day on World Showcase Lagoon with fountain features turned on to create constant kinetic energy on the lake.
- The newest Disney Parks Blog entry also reveals that the show itself is still “In the early stages of development,” despite being first announced at the D23 Expo in August of 2019.
