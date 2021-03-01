New Campaign “Celebrate HER Story” Focuses on Women Entrepreneurs and Cast Members at Disney Springs

This spring Walt Disney World is honoring the amazing talents and contributions of women with their upcoming campaign, “Celebrate HER Story.” Taking place at Disney Springs, “Celebrate HER Story” invites guests and cast members to learn about female artists and entrepreneurs that bring magic to life at Disney.

What’s Happening:

This March, in honor of Women’s History Month, Walt Disney World will highlight the stories of amazing women with “Celebrate HER Story.”

“Celebrate HER Story” will spotlight talented female cast members, artists, and business leaders making a positive impact at Disney Springs.

From special treats created by women, female-led entertainment, and unique offerings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month!

The program will focus on three areas: Celebrate Women and Artistry Delight Your Taste Buds Discover Female-Owned Businesses

Guests are invited to join the conversation and explore the stories of these ladies at Disney Springs.

Celebrate Women and Artistry

The Art of Disney and WonderGround Gallery

The Art of Disney and WonderGround Gallery is returning with a focus on female filmmakers, artists, and directors who work or have worked at the Walt Disney Animation Studios including: Mary Blair Ruthie Tompson Retta Scott (Worcester) Jennifer Lee Josie Trinidad And more

Visiting artists will be popping up showcasing their talents and artwork all month-long including: Julia Gabrielov March 13-14, 20-21 at The Art of Disney Meredith Young March 26-28 at Marketplace Co-Op Paola Gracey March 26-28 at The Art of Disney Jasmine Beckett Griffith on select dates from March 11-31 at Marketplace Co-Op.



Meet Fabiola Garza Villalobos

Fabiola is a published author and illustrator, creating the art for A Little Golden Book based on Disney & Pixar’s Coco as well as creating the pattern on the newest Dooney & Bourke collection featuring her favorite characters from “Robinhood.”

as well as creating the pattern on the newest Dooney & Bourke collection featuring her favorite characters from “Robinhood.” Stop by and meet Fabiola on March 8th from 10 am-noon at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories.

Entertainment

Visit the AdventHealth Waterside Stage every Wednesday night from 5-9 pm and enjoy performances by female vocalists and acts who are sharing their own inspiring stories or songs in honor of Women’s History Month including Just Imagin3 and the Skillzmatic Band “SMB”.

Delight Your Taste Buds:

During the month of March, Chef Yolanda Lazo Colon from Amorette’s Patisserie and Chef Amanda Lauder from The Ganachery have created their own unique offering inspired by Women’s History Month and what it means to them.

Amorette’s Patisserie

Chef Yoly’s Flancocho – a beautiful mix of her two favorite desserts (chocolate cake and flan) inspired by her Puerto Rican heritage.

The Ganachery

Chef Amanda’s Chef Toque Bonbon – a sweet treat inspired by her childhood dream of becoming a pastry chef filled with Dark 65% chocolate, Morello cherry gel, and pistachio ganache.

– a sweet treat inspired by her childhood dream of becoming a pastry chef filled with Dark 65% chocolate, Morello cherry gel, and pistachio ganache. Captain Marvel Chocolate Piñata filled with pecan toffee crunch pieces and decorated in red, gold, and blue signature colors.

Marketplace Snacks

Mrs. Incredible Float – black cherry lemonade, strawberry and lemon DOLE Whip served with a Mrs. Incredible novelty straw at.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

“Her Hops Flight” featuring four female-owned/led breweries from the southeast including:

Robonaut Red Ale – Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, FL (Co-Owners, Katie Raike & Donna Scott)

– Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, FL (Co-Owners, Katie Raike & Donna Scott) You’re My Boy, Blue! – Brew Bus Brewing, Tampa, FL (Co-Founder and CFO, Toni Derby)

– Brew Bus Brewing, Tampa, FL (Co-Founder and CFO, Toni Derby) Hakuna Matata – D9 Brewing Co., Cornelius, NC (Charlotte Regional Head Brewer, Carli Smith)

– D9 Brewing Co., Cornelius, NC (Charlotte Regional Head Brewer, Carli Smith) Duke’s Cold Nose – Bold City Brewery, Jacksonville, FL (Co-Founder and Co-Owner, Susan Miller)

Sprinkles

White Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake filled with raspberry compote and topped with raspberry white chocolate frosting (Available March 1-14)

filled with raspberry compote and topped with raspberry white chocolate frosting (Available March 1-14) “She is FIERCE” red velvet cupcake in honor of International Women’s Day (Available March 8)

Discover Female-Owned Businesses:

Shopping for something special takes on a whole new meaning when you know the people behind each brand.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC (Baker and Owner, Erin McKenna)

(Baker and Owner, Erin McKenna) Rustic Cuff (Owner Jill Donovan)

(Owner Jill Donovan) Sugarboo & Co. (Artist and Owner, Rebecca Puig)

(Artist and Owner, Rebecca Puig) Vivoli il Gelato (Owner, Silvana Vivoli)

Other Retailers Supporting Women’s Empowerment:

ALEX AND ANI – Shop collections that inspire and feature empowered women including the “it’s a NEW DAY” collection.

– Shop collections that inspire and feature empowered women including the “it’s a NEW DAY” collection. House of Blues Gear Shop – The shop is putting the spotlight on the Halo Mission Jewelry Collection featuring jewelry pieces made from guitar strings and owned by women.

– The shop is putting the spotlight on the Halo Mission Jewelry Collection featuring jewelry pieces made from guitar strings and owned by women. L’Occitane en Provence – For over 40 years, L’Occitane has been in fair-trade partnership with women of West Africa who harvest the shea fruit in their products and in honor of Women’s History Month, 100% of profits from their Solidarity hand cream are donated to women’s leadership causes.

– For over 40 years, L’Occitane has been in fair-trade partnership with women of West Africa who harvest the shea fruit in their products and in honor of Women’s History Month, 100% of profits from their Solidarity hand cream are donated to women’s leadership causes. Lovepop – Shop special cards and gifts designed by women for women. Recognize and empower all of the amazing women in your life in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8.

– Shop special cards and gifts designed by women for women. Recognize and empower all of the amazing women in your life in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8. Pele Soccer – Pele Soccer is proud to highlight and feature an extensive collection dedicated to the four-time Champion U.S. Women’s National Team with a variety of products in–store such as authentic jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and more.

– Pele Soccer is proud to highlight and feature an extensive collection dedicated to the four-time Champion U.S. Women’s National Team with a variety of products in–store such as authentic jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and more. Ron Jon Surf Shop – Ron Jon is spotlighting two lines of product available in their stores including Central Florida-based brand, SS Designs (President & CEO, Cindy Zimmerman) and Natural Life (Founder & CEO Patti Hughes).

– Ron Jon is spotlighting two lines of product available in their stores including Central Florida-based brand, SS Designs (President & CEO, Cindy Zimmerman) and Natural Life (Founder & CEO Patti Hughes). Vera Bradley – Minnie Mouse is one of our favorite fashion-forward trailblazers and she’s featured as the star on the new Minnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots pattern releasing on March 11.